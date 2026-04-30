Jocelin Ta Bi Injury: Should be available Saturday

Ta Bi (ankle) should be available for Saturday's clash against Wolves, according to coach Regis Le Bris. "Jocelin should be available this weekend."

Ta Bi's return is a welcome development after undergoing surgery in March, with the forward having featured in just two matches this season due to his injury-plagued spell. A cautious approach to his reintegration remains the most sensible path forward given the length of his absence, making a bench role the most likely scenario for Saturday's fixture.