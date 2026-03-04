Jocelin Ta Bi Injury: Undergoes successful surgery

Ta Bi underwent ankle surgery and is expected to be sidelined for 10 to 12 weeks, according to coach Regis Le Bris, per Phil Smith from the Sunderland Echo.

Ta Bi has undergone surgery after suffering an ankle injury against Fulham and will be sidelined for 10 to 12 weeks. The forward had made just one start prior to the injury, so his absence is not expected to significantly impact the starting XI.