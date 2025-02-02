Joe Aribo News: Scores in complete performance

Aribo scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 win against Ipswich Town.

Aribo opened the scoring Saturday with his third goal of the campaign to jumpstart a 2-1 Southampton victory over Ipswich Town. In addition to finding the back of the net, the midfielder added three tackles (three won), two interceptions and one clearance to the defensive effort. Aribo has now started in seven successive fixtures across all competitions, creating eight chances over that span.