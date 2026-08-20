Joe Gelhardt Injury: Could return to training next week

Gelhardt (ankle) could return to group training next week, manager Sergej Jakirovic told Hull Live. "I'm expecting him [Gelhardt] next week on the pitch with the team, so I hope he will be fine."

Gerhardt picked up an ankle problem in the preseason, and while the initial expectation was that he'd miss the first few weeks of the campaign, he could beat that timeline. If he returns to group training next week, there might be an outside chance that he could be an option to come off the bench against Coventry City next Saturday, Aug. 29.