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Joe Gelhardt Injury: Not involved with knock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Gelhardt has a knock and won't be involved in Saturday's final friendly against Nice, according to Baz Cooper of the Hull Daily Mail.

Gelhardt recently completed his permanent move to Hull from Leeds, scoring 20 goals in 64 appearances across two loan spells at the club over the last 18 months, including the tie clinching goal in the playoff semifinal win over Millwall that sealed promotion. This minor setback comes so soon after his permanent switch, and his path back into contention will be worth monitoring as Hull ends its preseason preparations ahead of the club's return to the Premier League.

Joe Gelhardt
Hull City
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