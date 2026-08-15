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Joe Gelhardt Injury: Set to miss first weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 10:21am

Gelhardt is set to miss the first couple of weeks of the season with an ankle problem picked up in preseason, Baz Cooper of Hull Daily Mail reports.

Gelhardt picked up a right ankle issue in preseason while still at Leeds United, with Hull City manager Sergej Jakirovic confirming he is expected to miss a couple of weeks. The forward will need to complete his recovery before gradually increasing his training workload and working toward a return to selection, while his progress will determine when he can resume full involvement. The setback comes shortly after his permanent move to Hull City, where he previously enjoyed two productive loan spells and scored 20 goals in 64 appearances.

Joe Gelhardt
Hull City
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