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Joe Gelhardt News: Completes Hull City return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Gelhardt has completed a permanent transfer to Hull City from Leeds United, signing a four year contract with a club option for a further year, according to the club.

Gelhardt scored 20 goals in 64 appearances across two loan spells at Hull City over the last 18 months, including 15 last season, second on the team only to Oliver McBurnie, and scored the tie clinching goal in the playoff semifinal second leg win over Millwall that sealed promotion to the Premier League. The 24 year old forward, who came through Wigan Athletic's academy and made 35 Premier League appearances for Leeds United, now returns to Hull on a permanent basis as the club prepares for its return to the top flight.

Joe Gelhardt
Hull City
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