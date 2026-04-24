Joe Gomez headshot

Joe Gomez Injury: Back available for Palace clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Gomez (undisclosed) is back avaialble for Saturday's clash against Crystal Palace, according to coach Arne Slot. "Joe is back in the squad, which is helpful."

Gomez missed the Merseyside Derby against Everton but his return to the squad is a welcome boost for Liverpool's defensive depth heading into the weekend. The defender figures to provide cover rather than challenge for an immediate starting role, with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate the established center-back pairing, but having him available again gives manager Slot more options to manage a busy run of fixtures in the final stretch of the season.

Joe Gomez
Liverpool
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