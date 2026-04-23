Joe Gomez Injury: Back in training
Gomez (undisclosed) is back in training and should be an option for Saturday's game against Crystal Palace.
Gomez didn't play against Everton in the Merseyside Derby this past weekend, but the veteran defender should be back in the mix to play against the Eagles. However, even if he gets the green light, Gomez will remain as a backup alternative behind the starting center-back pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.
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