Joe Gomez Injury: Doubtful against Brighton

Gomez (undisclosed) couldn't feature during Wednesday's Champions League fixture against Galatasaray and is a doubt for Saturday's clash against Brighton, according to coach Arne Slot. "Joe was on the bench but he wasn't able to come in. We tried to postpone it as far as we could. He already told me before the start of the game he didn't feel good. I said, 'OK, let's wait to half-time [and] a miracle can happen - we might need you in extra-time. He might be available tomorrow but definitely not to start."

Gomez has been dealing with an issue that kept him out of Wednesday's Champions League clash against Galatasaray and now leaves him questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Seagulls. The defender will be a late fitness test heading into the game and, even if he's cleared, he's more likely to be limited to a bench role as he isn't expected to be fit enough to start.