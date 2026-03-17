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Joe Gomez Injury: Late call for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Gomez is dealing with some discomfort after training individually and is now questionable for Wednesday's match against Galatasaray, according to manager Arne Slot. "Joe, we will decide that tomorrow. He wasn't ready to train today, he had too many issues after our last game, although he had these issues already after the Galatasaray game, and wasn't planned to play against Tottenham, but unfortunately, Ibou got discomfort in his hamstring, so we couldn't take the risk of playing him. That's why Joe had to play, and that has built up so much that now he's a bit of a doubt for tomorrow."

Gomez had to start his last outing due to an injury with Ibrahim Konate, but has come through with some discomfort, now to be tested ahead of Wednesday's match. This is unlikely to change much if he misses out, with Konate fit once again. However, it will cause a loss of depth, leaving no direct center-back replacements if Gomez is left on the sidelines.

Joe Gomez
Liverpool
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