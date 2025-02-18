Joe Gomez Injury: Out for a while

Gomez will miss time due to a setback from his hamstring injury, coach Arne Slot confirmedin the press conference. "Joe will be out quite a long while with a hamstring injury. It was a big blow for us and for him. He tried to do everything to be with the team and worked hard, then first game back he makes a sprint and now he's out for a while. It's very hard for a player at any point of the season, especially now."

Gomez returned to competition in the FA Cup game against Plymouth but was forced off after 10 minutes with a setback to his hamstring injury. He is expected to miss a while recovering from the injury. Jarell Quansah could see more minutes as the third central defender in his absence.