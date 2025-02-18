Joe Gomez Injury: Out for a while
Gomez will miss time due to a setback from his hamstring injury, coach Arne Slot confirmedin the press conference. "Joe will be out quite a long while with a hamstring injury. It was a big blow for us and for him. He tried to do everything to be with the team and worked hard, then first game back he makes a sprint and now he's out for a while. It's very hard for a player at any point of the season, especially now."
Gomez returned to competition in the FA Cup game against Plymouth but was forced off after 10 minutes with a setback to his hamstring injury. He is expected to miss a while recovering from the injury. Jarell Quansah could see more minutes as the third central defender in his absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now