Joe Gomez Injury: Reinjury unclear

Gomez was forced off during the FA Cup clash Sunday. According to Arne Slot, it is unclear if it was the same hamstring he injured or not. "I am not too sure. I am not too sure if it was the same leg, but I haven't had time to ask him. It was clear, I think we all know which moment he felt a bit insecure about [it] because he didn't sprint back fully".

Gomez is still expected to be reassessed following his early exit for the FA Cup clash Sunday. It is said that it may be his same hamstring injury that had originally kept him out the last month, having just made his return against Plymouth. A better understanding of his injury is set to be revealed in the coming days, after scans are set to be taken ahead of the Merseyside Derby.