Joe Gomez Injury: Ruled out for derby
Gomez (undisclosed) is ruled out of Sunday's Merseyside derby against Everton, according to coach Arne Slot. "No. [he is not fit for Sunday]."
Gomez had flagged some discomfort during Tuesday's Champions League loss to PSG after coming off the bench, choosing to be substituted rather than risk aggravating the issue. His absence for the derby is a limited blow given his rotational role this season, with Jeremie Frimpong the established starter at right-back. The club will monitor his condition over the coming days before setting any kind of return timeline.
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