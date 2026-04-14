Joe Gomez Injury: Subs off with slight discomfort

Gomez left Tuesday's Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain after coming off the bench and was later mentioned by manager Arne Slot, who said "He wasn't injured but I wanted to make a different substitution and then he said to me, 'I'm not convinced if I can keep sprinting. I feel a little bit. So, I think it's better to go off and not to take the risk.'".

Gomez suffered an apparently minor physical issue during a short outing Tuesday, although he wasn't in serious pain when he exited the pitch. The versatile defender had replaced Jeremie Frimpong at right-back to start the second half, featuring as a substitute for the second straight match. Gomez is sometimes valuable for passes and defensive production, but his role could continue to be limited even if he avoids an absence, with Frimpong favored in the race for a starting spot.