Joe Gomez Injury: Undergoes hamstring surgery

Gomez had surgery for his hamstring injury and will be sidelined for an extended period. Coach Arne Slot said in a press conference, "Joe had surgery for his hamstring injury, so he's out for a long time. He will be back maybe just before the end of the season."

Gomez underwent hamstring surgery this week and faces an extended absence. That said, he could return before the end of the season if his recovery progresses well. Jarell Quansah is set for more minutes as the third central defender in his absence.