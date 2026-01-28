Gomez is dealing with an injury he suffered against Bournemouth last week and will likely miss a second game in a row, as Saturday's clash against Newcastle United is expected to come too early for him according to coach Arne Slot. This is a blow for the Reds, since Ibrahima Konate (personal) isn't yet certain to return to the squad against the Magpies, and if both defenders were to miss the clash, it would mean Ryan Gravenberch would have to play out of position again and start alongside Virgil van Dijk in central defense.