Joe Gomez News: Back on bench
Gomez (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Crystal Palace.
Gomez returned to the matchday squad after missing the Merseyside Derby against Everton, with coach Arne Slot expressing relief at having him back available following a week in which Liverpool were left with no center-back cover on the bench. The defender figures to provide depth behind the established pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, giving manager Slot more options to manage a busy run of fixtures in the final stretch of the season.
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