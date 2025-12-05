Gomez has been dealing with a knock since the victory against West Ham United and was able to start against the Black Cats on Wednesday. The defender is expected to train on Friday and should be available for Saturday's clash against Leeds United, although he will likely be monitored in the coming hours to see if that knock doesn't worsen. That said, with Conor Bradley likely back from a muscular injury, his presence in the squad will be less important for the Reds, as he should find back a backup role in defense.