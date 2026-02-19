Joe Gomez News: Fit to start moving forward

Gomez is now fit to start a game after appearing off bench in the last two games, coach Arne Slot said in the press conference. "Yeah, I think he is."

Gomez worked his way back from a hip injury over the past few weeks and logged two appearances off the bench to build his match fitness. The defender is now ready to go from the opening whistle, signaling he is back in the mix physically. That said, cracking the starting XI in central defense remains a challenge with the preferred options healthy, and his clearest path to minutes could come at right-back. Even there, Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai have been trusted ahead of him during previous injury spells, so Gomez still has ground to make up in the rotation.