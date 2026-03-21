Joe Gomez News: Option off bench
Gomez (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Brighton.
Gomez is available off the bench for Saturday's matchup against the Seagulls after dealing with an issue that ruled him out of Wednesday's Champions League clash against Galatasaray. The defender is cleared to play but is not fit enough to start and is instead limited to a substitute role. He still provides a defensive option if needed during the match.
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