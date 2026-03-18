Joe Gomez News: Returns to bench
Gomez (undisclosed) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Galatasaray.
Gomez is back fit after a slight injury scare after starting unexpectedly during the weekend, once again returning to his spot on the bench. He fully remains a backup option for when injuries occur, a versatile defender who can play on the inside or outside.
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