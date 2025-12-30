Rodon was initially thought to be missing around two weeks of action with an ankle injury but will take the absence a game further, as the defender is now likely to miss around three weeks of action, This puts him on the other side of their opening FA Cup match, not returning until mid-January, with a return eyed against Fulham on Jan. 17. He is a typical starter in the defense, so this is major loss for the time being, with the club likely to move to a four-back while Jaka Bijol and Pascal Struijk earn the start in the middle of the defense.