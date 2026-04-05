Joe Rodon Injury: Forced off with ankle injury

Rodon was forced off in the 52nd minute of Sunday's FA Cup match against West Ham due to an injury, about which coach Daniel Farke said "Rodon rolled his ankle, hope it's not too bad - we've got enough time for next game.", Isaac Johnson of Leeds United Live reports.

Rodon would need to leave the field just after halftime Sunday, appearing to pick up an injury that would leave Sebastiaan Bornauw to take his spot in the 52nd minute. The club will monitor his status closely, as the defender is a regular starter and a major contributor to the defense, having started in 29 games. Bornauw could be the likeliest replacement if Rodon misses more time.