Joe Rodon Injury: Potentially missing until May

Rodon (ankle) is expected to miss time until May, according to manager Daniel Farke, per the BBC. "It's difficult to say - with a ligament injury, you'd say it's not realistic that they were able to help us in April, but of course, the medical department is trying everything. It's a crunch point of the season. At this moment, it's realistic to say that we'll see them back in May."

Rodon went down with an ankle injury around a week ago, and his outlook is now clearer, as the defender is likely to sit out until May. This is a major loss to the club as they only remain three points above relegation, now without a Rodon and Anton Stach (ankle) until May, losing a main defender and midfielder. He had yet to miss a start all season when available, so the club will scramble to adjust for future matches, with James Justin, Pascal Struijk and Jaka Bijol likely to start while Sebastiaan Bornauw sees more chances at starting time.