Joe Rodon Injury: Set to miss time
Rodon (ankle) is out for Monday's match against Manchester United, according to manager Daniel Farke. "Also, Joe will miss the game, also an ankle injury for him."
Rodon went down in FA Cup play last week and will now hit the sidelines, as the defender has been diagnosed with an ankle injury. This is a major absence in the defense for the club as they move forward, starting in 29 games this season. A short absence will now be hoped for as he works on recovery, with Sebastiaan Bornauw a likely replacement in the defense while he is out.
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