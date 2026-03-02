Joe Rodon Injury: Should play Tuesday

Rodon (hamstring) is an option for Tuesday's match against Sunderland, according to manager Daniel Farke. "He had some problems with his hamstring. It was not clear at the beginning if it was just a cramp or a light injury. We have assessed him, also scanned him. It seems like he is to be okay. So, as it stands, I expect him to be available for tomorrow."

Rodon is back in selection for the club after an injury scare over the weekend, avoiding a serious hamstring injury. He will likely still need to face some testing with the quick turnaround, although it does look to be positive for the defender. He is a regular starter in the defense and should reclaim that role if deemed fit enough.