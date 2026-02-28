Joe Rodon headshot

Joe Rodon Injury: Suffers potential muscle issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Rodon finished Saturday's 1-0 loss to Manchester City with a knock, about which assistant manager Eddie Riemer said in press conference "I think it's his hamstring. We need to assess him, hopefully it's not too serious.", Isaac Johnson of Leeds Live reports.

Rodon is now a doubt for upcoming matchups, causing considerable concern ahead of a week with two games against Sunderland and Norwich in league and FA Cup, respectively. The regular defender was replaced by Jaka Bijol near the end of Saturday's clash, so that could be a change in the starting squad if the injury leads Rodon to the sidelines.

Joe Rodon
Leeds United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Rodon See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Rodon See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 21
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 21
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
8 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
15 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
15 days ago