Joe Rodon Injury: Suffers potential muscle issue
Rodon finished Saturday's 1-0 loss to Manchester City with a knock, about which assistant manager Eddie Riemer said in press conference "I think it's his hamstring. We need to assess him, hopefully it's not too serious.", Isaac Johnson of Leeds Live reports.
Rodon is now a doubt for upcoming matchups, causing considerable concern ahead of a week with two games against Sunderland and Norwich in league and FA Cup, respectively. The regular defender was replaced by Jaka Bijol near the end of Saturday's clash, so that could be a change in the starting squad if the injury leads Rodon to the sidelines.
