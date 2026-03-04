Joe Rodon headshot

Joe Rodon News: Five clearances in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Rodon registered two tackles (zero won) and five clearances in Tuesday's 1-0 loss versus Sunderland.

Rodon recorded two tackles and five clearances in Tuesday's clash against Sunderland, helping anchor the defense while also initiating several build-ups from the back. He also had a goal ruled out in the second half for offside. The center-back remains an undisputed starter in the back line, starting all 27 Premier League appearances this season while tallying 31 tackles, 26 interceptions and 150 clearances during that span.

Joe Rodon
Leeds United
