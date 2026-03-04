Joe Rodon News: Five clearances in defeat

Rodon registered two tackles (zero won) and five clearances in Tuesday's 1-0 loss versus Sunderland.

Rodon recorded two tackles and five clearances in Tuesday's clash against Sunderland, helping anchor the defense while also initiating several build-ups from the back. He also had a goal ruled out in the second half for offside. The center-back remains an undisputed starter in the back line, starting all 27 Premier League appearances this season while tallying 31 tackles, 26 interceptions and 150 clearances during that span.