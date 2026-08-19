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Joe Rodon News: Signs extension through 2030

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Rodon signed a new contract through 2030 with Leeds United, his club announced.

Rodon is sticking around Leeds after three years with the club, as he has now extended his contract to remain with the club through 2030. He has secured his status over the past three seasons as a starter, so this should come as no surprise, starting in 33 of his 35 appearances following Leeds' promotion in the 2025/26 campaign. This spot should stick for the defender after the extension, although his value can be questioned in some formats after only 37 tackles and six clean sheets last season.

Joe Rodon
Leeds United
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