Joe Rodon headshot

Joe Rodon News: Starting in defense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Rodon (hamstring) is in the starting XI for Tuesday's match against Sunderland.

Rodon was likely to return Tuesday and is already fit, with the defender earning a spot in the starting XI immediately. With 26 starts in 26 appearances heading into the contest, he seems to be the top defensive option, with three clean sheets to his name.

Joe Rodon
Leeds United
