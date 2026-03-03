Joe Rodon News: Starting in defense
Rodon (hamstring) is in the starting XI for Tuesday's match against Sunderland.
Rodon was likely to return Tuesday and is already fit, with the defender earning a spot in the starting XI immediately. With 26 starts in 26 appearances heading into the contest, he seems to be the top defensive option, with three clean sheets to his name.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Rodon See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29Yesterday
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 287 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 287 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 2111 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2718 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Rodon See More