Joe Rodon News: Strong in Monday's draw

Rodon recorded one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 79th minute.

Rodon took on his former club Monday and made sure his name was on every Spurs' fans lips. He helped keep Spurs to just two shots on target, recording four clearances, one tackle, one interception and one blocked shot on the defensive end. He was also involved on the attack, recording one shot on target, one chance created and one accurate cross in his very active 90 minutes of action.