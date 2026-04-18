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Joe Rodon News: Surprise bench appearance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Rodon (ankle) made a surprise appearance on the bench for Saturday's clash against Wolves, beating his initial May return timeline by several weeks, the club posted.

Rodon had been expected to miss at least two weeks and was considered unlikely to feature in April after manager Daniel Farke flagged a May return as the realistic target following a ligament injury to his ankle. His presence on the bench is a remarkable recovery turnaround for Leeds United, who have been desperately short of defensive options with the club sitting just three points above the relegation zone. Whether he sees any minutes or simply serves as an emergency option will be Farke's call, but having him available at all at this stage is a significant boost for the Whites heading into the business end of the season.

Joe Rodon
Leeds United
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