Joe Scally headshot

Joe Scally News: Helps Gladbach to clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Scally crossed once inaccurately and made five tackles (winning two) during Saturday's 4-0 win over Hoffenheim.

Scally was a part of the Gladbach back line that kept a clean sheet Saturday leading his side in tackles. Scally ends the year with 29 starts across 32 Bundesliga appearances while having five goal involvements, 48 crosses and 48 tackles.

Joe Scally
Mönchengladbach
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