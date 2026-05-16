Joe Scally News: Helps Gladbach to clean sheet
Scally crossed once inaccurately and made five tackles (winning two) during Saturday's 4-0 win over Hoffenheim.
Scally was a part of the Gladbach back line that kept a clean sheet Saturday leading his side in tackles. Scally ends the year with 29 starts across 32 Bundesliga appearances while having five goal involvements, 48 crosses and 48 tackles.
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