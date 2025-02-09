Joe Scally News: Pair of chances

Scally recorded one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Scally created a pair of chances and was a solid attacking option down the flank, often overlapping and creating overloads. The defender offers plenty of offensive upside whenever he has the chance to roam forward, and has the ability to produce end product out of nothing. Scally will continue to be a solid offensive full-back as long as Gladbach continue to utilize him on the front foot.