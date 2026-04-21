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Joe Scally News: Scores team's lone goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Scally scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Mainz.

Scally opened the scoring within the first few minutes to register his side's only goal of the game. It was just his second shot across his last 14 games, yet he converted it to secure his second goal of the season. The right wing back has been more productive creatively during that period, generating nine chances and contributing one assist across his last eight games.

Joe Scally
Mönchengladbach
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