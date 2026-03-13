Joe Scally News: Sets up one of two goals
Scally had an assist with his lone chance created while making two tackles (winning both) during Friday's 2-0 win over St. Pauli.
Scally set up Franck Honorat in the 62nd minute assisting Gladbach's second goal of the match. The assist was the first goal involvement since January for Scally as he's combined for four chances created, seven crosses and six tackles over his last three appearances.
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