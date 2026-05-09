Joe Scally News: Struggles against Augsburg
Scally recorded one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Augsburg. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 49th minute.
Scally saw his few defensive contributions offset by a yellow card and a 22 percent success rate in individual duels during this match. It was a bitter outcome for the full-back, who was coming off a pair of clean sheets, delivering convincing performances on both flanks. He has retained significant playing time throughout the year, with occasional attacking upside complementing his defensive and possession stats.
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