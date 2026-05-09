Joe Scally headshot

Joe Scally News: Struggles against Augsburg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Scally recorded one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Augsburg. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 49th minute.

Scally saw his few defensive contributions offset by a yellow card and a 22 percent success rate in individual duels during this match. It was a bitter outcome for the full-back, who was coming off a pair of clean sheets, delivering convincing performances on both flanks. He has retained significant playing time throughout the year, with occasional attacking upside complementing his defensive and possession stats.

Joe Scally
Mönchengladbach
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Scally See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Scally See More
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team News
SOC
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team News
Author Image
Ian Faletti
August 30, 2023