Joe Willis News: Allows two in loss

Willis made four saves and conceded two goals during Saturday's 2-1 loss against Cincinnati.

Willis had a very nice performance despote being on the losing side. In the first half the goalkeeper couldn't do anything to stop Evander's shot from going in. Then, he saw Kevin Denkey beating him from the penalty spot during second half's stoppage time. Definitely a momentum-stopper for the veteran, who had allowed just three goals over the previous five starts and will try to bounce back during next Saturday's visit to Charlotte.