Joe Willis News: Clean sheet against Revs
Willis had one save and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus the New England Revolution.
Wills was dealt a very quiet in net Saturday, only facing one shot on target while earning a clean sheet. This is a good start for the keeper who saw eight clean sheets in 30 appearances last season. He will look to see a second clean sheet in their next match against NYRB, who were shut out by Cincinnati in their opener.
