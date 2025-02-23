Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joe Willis headshot

Joe Willis News: Clean sheet against Revs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Willis had one save and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus the New England Revolution.

Wills was dealt a very quiet in net Saturday, only facing one shot on target while earning a clean sheet. This is a good start for the keeper who saw eight clean sheets in 30 appearances last season. He will look to see a second clean sheet in their next match against NYRB, who were shut out by Cincinnati in their opener.

Joe Willis
Nashville SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now