Joe Willis News: Keeps clean sheet
Willis didn't allow any goals in Nashville's 3-0 win over Montreal Saturday.
The goalkeeper only had to make two saves, and Nashville's surge in the second half ensured the result was not in doubt. Willis should have a relatively comfortable outing next Saturday against FC Cincinnati. The side has six goals this season but has also allowed eight so Nashville might keep the ball in FC Cincinnati's half for most of the match.
