Joe Willis News: Saves penalty at Philadelphia
Willis made four saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 3-1 win over Philadelphia Union.
Willis had an impressive performance, making up for the lack of clean sheet with a double save on Quinn Sullivan's penalty kick in the final minutes of the game. The veteran has stopped more than two shots in each of his latest three league starts. He'll look to extend that run of form next Saturday versus Montreal, who scored in just one of their previous four matchups.
