Joe Willock Injury: Assists prior to injury
Willock (thigh) assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Chelsea. He was subbed off due to injury in the 77th minute. "I don't know 100 per cent how he is. I've not had time to sit with him and discuss it."
Willock provided an assist for the only goal in Saturday's clash before a seeming thigh issue forced him off. It's an awful turn for the midfielder, who has been consistently held back by injuries. He was excellent before coming off and could have had another assist with better finishing in front of him. He's in doubt for Wednesday's trip to Barcelona.
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