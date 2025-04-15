Fantasy Soccer
Joe Willock headshot

Joe Willock Injury: Available against Palace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Willock (concussion) is now exiting the protocols and will be available for Wednesday's clash against Crystal Palace, assistant coach Jason Tindall said in the press conference. "He's now exiting the concussion protocols so he's available now to be involved in the squad tomorrow."

Willock will be involved in the match squad for Wednesday's game after exiting the concussion protocols and feeling good. This is good news although he is expected to return to a bench role just like in his last three appearances.

Joe Willock
Newcastle United
