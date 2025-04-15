Joe Willock Injury: Available against Palace

Willock (concussion) is now exiting the protocols and will be available for Wednesday's clash against Crystal Palace, assistant coach Jason Tindall said in the press conference. "He's now exiting the concussion protocols so he's available now to be involved in the squad tomorrow."

