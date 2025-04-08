Joe Willock Injury: Following concussion protocols

Willock is following concussion protocols and will be out of Sunday's match against Manchester United, coach Eddie Howe confirmed in a press conference, according to the Northern Echo. "Joe's concussion means I don't think he will make the weekend."

Willock sustained a blow to the head in the closing stages of Wednesday's match against Brentford and has not been able to train since. He will not have completed the necessary rest period by the time of Sunday's match against Manchester United. However, his absence will not impact the starting XI as he has only appeared off the bench in his last three outings for Newcastle.