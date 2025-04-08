Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joe Willock headshot

Joe Willock Injury: Following concussion protocols

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Willock is following concussion protocols and will be out of Sunday's match against Manchester United, coach Eddie Howe confirmed in a press conference, according to the Northern Echo. "Joe's concussion means I don't think he will make the weekend."

Willock sustained a blow to the head in the closing stages of Wednesday's match against Brentford and has not been able to train since. He will not have completed the necessary rest period by the time of Sunday's match against Manchester United. However, his absence will not impact the starting XI as he has only appeared off the bench in his last three outings for Newcastle.

Joe Willock
Newcastle United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now