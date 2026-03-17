Joe Willock Injury: Traveling, should be option
Willock (thigh) has traveled with the team and is likely for Wednesday's match against Barcelona, according to manager Eddie Howe. "Joe Willock has travelled with us, and we'll have a look at him in training today, fingers crossed he'll be fine."
Willock is looking to be an option moving forward after a thigh injury last outing, with the midfielder already traveling for UCL play. This is solid news as they continue without Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring) and Lewis Miley (leg), gaining back another midfield option. That said, he could be a starter to begin the game, with Jacob Ramsey his likely replacement.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Willock See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2915 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2915 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Dec. 6102 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season238 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for 2025/26 Season239 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Willock See More