Joe Willock Injury: Traveling, should be option

Willock (thigh) has traveled with the team and is likely for Wednesday's match against Barcelona, according to manager Eddie Howe. "Joe Willock has travelled with us, and we'll have a look at him in training today, fingers crossed he'll be fine."

Willock is looking to be an option moving forward after a thigh injury last outing, with the midfielder already traveling for UCL play. This is solid news as they continue without Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring) and Lewis Miley (leg), gaining back another midfield option. That said, he could be a starter to begin the game, with Jacob Ramsey his likely replacement.