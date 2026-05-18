Joe Willock News: Adds assist in win

Willock assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and three chances created in Sunday's 3-1 win over West Ham United.

Willock was excellent creatively throughout Sunday's win. He piled on three chances created and earned an assist during the win. He was creative on the ball and he made space for his teammates excellently, playing them in behind well. The midfielder will hope to build on this solid showing in the final match of the Premier League campaign.