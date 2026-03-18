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Joe Willock News: Fit for bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Willock (thigh) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Barcelona.

Willock was likely to be an option Wednesday, and that has come to fruition, with the midfielder fit from the bench. He will likely remain a rotational option from the bench as the club continues to regain fit midfielders, still missing Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring) for the time being.

Joe Willock
Newcastle United
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