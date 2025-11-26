Willock was the surprise inclusion in the starting XI for Wednesday's clash at the Velodrome and was key to Newcastle's best attacking moments on the counters. In the first half he threaded a through ball that released Anthony Gordon forcing Geronimo Rulli into one of his better saves. Even after falling behind he kept carrying the ball out of pressure attempting five shots and creating three chances both season highs. This was Willock's second start of the season and the first one since late September. That said, the midfielder should remain only the back up option to Joelinton moving forward.