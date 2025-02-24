Joe Willock News: Provides assist

Willock assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-3 win versus Nottingham Forest.

Willock saw the start for a third straight match Sunday, earning only his eighth start of the season in 23 appearances. He would earn an asisst, finding Alexander Isak in the 34th minute for his second assist of the season. He now has three goal contributions in his last three outings, as he did bag a brace against Birmingham in FA Cup play two games ago.